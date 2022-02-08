Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s libel battle returns to the High Court today.

Rebekah, 39, launched legal action against her former pal in 2020, after she publicly accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen, 35, believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims.

At 10:30am this morning, a two-day hearing began at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, which is expected to include arguments over documents to be used in the trial later this year.

During a previous hearing, the High Court was told that the phone of Rebekah’s husband Jamie could be inspected as part of the legal battle.

Rebekah and Coleen will be using experts to analyse the Instagram data on relevant devices ahead of the trial.

However, the pair had not agreed on the scope of which devices – including phones, tablets or computers – should be included.

Judge Roger Eastman concluded that the Instagram experts should be allowed to access data from other devices that had used Rebekah’s account.

These could include her footballer husband’s phone or computer.