Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney headed for the high court

It looks like Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney could be headed to the high court.

The two WAGs are going head to head after Coleen accused Rebekah of feeding stories about her personal life to the press – a claim Rebekah strongly denies.

Coleen, 34, accused Rebekah, 38 held a video meeting last week with hopes of avoiding a court hearing – but they failed to reach any resolution.

Now the pair could end up in a very expensive battle in the high court.

“The girls are still no further forward, so it’s now going to have to be heard in court,” an insider revealed.

It is believed Rebekah is suing Coleen for libel, after she accused her of selling stories on her Twitter account, whereas Coleen is reportedly countersuing for breach of privacy.

Now close friends of Coleen have said she has all the evidence to prove Rebekah did sell her out.

“She has the evidence – it’s all there. It’s a case of ‘bring it on,” a source told the Sun.

“Her evidence is absolutely bullet-proof and she stands by it all. Obviously it isn’t ideal but Coleen will follow it through. She’s the one in the right here.”

And the publication revealed that Rebekah is pushing for a public apology from Coleen, so she can be vindicated.

“Becky is adamant she’s done nothing wrong and while she wants an end to this ongoing legal battle, she also wants to be vindicated,” the source said.

“Becky has told her team she wants a public apology.”

“She was really hurt that Coleen went straight on social media to lay blame at her door, rather than speaking to her privately.

“She has maintained her innocence throughout and doesn’t want this to be brushed under the carpet without Coleen publicly apologising to her for the fallout which followed, including a huge amount of abuse on social media.”

The pair were said to be holding an arbitration hearing via Zoom this week to avoid a legal battle.

