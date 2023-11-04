Rebecca Loos ‘offered major TV deal’ to tell-all on David Beckham

Rebecca Loos has reportedly been offered a string of TV deals for a tell-all documentary on her alleged affair with David Beckham.

Back in 2003, the footballer’s former assistant claimed they had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid – which he vehemently denied.

The sports star’s former PA was thrown back into the spotlight recently after the premiere of David’s new Netflix docuseries – Beckham.

David and his wife Victoria spoke out about the allegations in the four-part series, which joined the streaming giant last month.

Rebecca, who currently resides in Norway where she works as a yoga teacher, is now said to be considering a string of TV offers to tell her side of the story, as she believes the documentary cast her in a negative light.

A source told The Sun: “Rebecca was living a quiet life out of the public eye but David and Victoria’s Netflix series changed all that.”

“While she was not named in the documentary, everyone knew it was Rebecca being referred to.”

“Rebecca has been sent several offers for her own TV documentary to speak about the fallout of the alleged affair.”

“She has been told that it would be her chance to speak in detail about what happened to her after the allegations were made and how it affected her life.”

“Rebecca is weighing up her options. She won’t rush into a decision but the chance to set the record straight is, in her eyes, an attractive offer,” the source concluded.