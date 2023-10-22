Rebecca Loos hits out at David Beckham for ‘playing the victim’ over alleged affair

Rebecca Loos has hit out at David Beckham for “playing the victim” over their alleged affair.

Back in 2003, the footballer’s former assistant Rebecca claimed they had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid – which he vehemently denied.

David and his wife Victoria spoke out about the allegations in their four-part series Beckham, which joined Netflix earlier this month.

In the aftermath of the Netflix documentary, Rebecca has spoken out against her former boss in a new interview with the Mail on Sunday.

The 47-year-old said: “It’s all, ‘poor me’. He needs to take responsibility.”

“He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories.”

“He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

“Yes, the stories were horrible, but they’re true,” Rebecca continued to claim. “He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down.”

“I think it’s one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It’s another thing to mislead the public. And so many people had forgotten about all of this.”

“So many people put all this behind them, this whole affair, the scandal and everything. And he’s dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation.”

“I think if he was going to touch on this time and how difficult it was, it would have been really nice for him to have said ‘it was not my proudest time.”

“The worse bit for me is that he says he didn’t like seeing his wife suffer. That bothered me,” Rebecca admitted. “Because he’s the one that’s caused the suffering.”

“He could have simply said that this was a tough time and I don’t want to talk about it.”

“If you don’t want to take responsibility for things because of your family and your children that’s absolutely fine.”

“And if he had just said it was a tough time for us and moved on I wouldn’t be here today.”

“But he specifically made it look like… my fault, that he had nothing to do with this,” Rebecca continued.

Speaking about why she sold her story to the now-defunct News of the World, she recalled: “It was coming out anyway so I thought I’d try to control it.”

In the Netflix docuseries, Victoria admitted of the alleged affair: “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.”

“And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus – and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

When asked if she resented her husband in the aftermath of the allegations, the fashion designer admitted: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

David said: “There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

When asked how they survived it, David shared: “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult.”

“But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it’s our private life.”

David and Victoria tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Castleknock, Dublin on July 4, 1999.

The couple share four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.