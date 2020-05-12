Reality star Daniel Silva arrested – after popular YouTuber pal dies in car crash

The tattoo artist has been accused of driving under the influence

Ink Master star Daniel Silva has been arrested in connection to the car crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was officially booked on a felony murder charge on Monday, and is being held on $200,000 bail.

According to reports, Daniel was driving in a car with Corey when he lost control and crashed into a stop sign and tree in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Daniel allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but was “stopped by citizens who came to render aid.”

Authorities confirmed that the passenger, Corey La Barrie, “succumbed to his injuries” after being transported to a hospital.

Corey’s brother Jared broke the news of his death on Instagram on Monday.

He wrote: “This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving.”

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do I don’t how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f***ing much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.”

