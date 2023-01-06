Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to over six years in prison

Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star received her sentence in a New York court on Friday, after pleading guilty to her role in a fraud scheme.

In a statement, the TV personality’s attorney Priya Chaudhry told PEOPLE: “Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt.”

“Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just.”

“Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes.”

Shah’s sentence will begin on February 17 at a prison in Texas.

After completing her sentence, she must also serve five years of supervised release.

The 49-year-old was arrested alongside her assistant, Stuart Smith, in March 2021 for spearheading a nationwide telemarketing scheme between 2012 and 2021.

The pair were accused of having “defrauded hundreds of victims” with purported business services.

Prosecutors claimed that their scheme was a “coordinated effort to traffic in lists of potential victims,” referred to as “leads.”

They allegedly sold those leads to telemarketing companies that would attempt to sell business services to the targeted individuals, and allegedly “received as profit a share of the fraudulent revenue per the terms of their agreement with those participants”.

Jen and Stuart were both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they allegedly victimised ten or more persons over the age of 55, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jen initially proclaimed her innocence, but pleaded guilty after she entered into a plea deal in July 2022.