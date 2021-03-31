Real Housewives star Jen Shah ARRESTED for alleged fraud and money laundering

The 47-year-old stars in the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Jen Shah has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The reality star, 47, was arrested on Tuesday alongside one of her assistants Stuart Smith, who is also facing federal charges.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release: “Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.”

“In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Jen for comment.

According to the indictment, Jen and Stuart allegedly carried out a nationwide telemarketing scheme with the help of others between 2012 and March of this year.

The pair are accused of having “defrauded hundreds of victims” with purported business services.

Prosecutors claim that their scheme was a “coordinated effort to traffic in lists of potential victims,” referred to as “leads.”

They allegedly sold those leads to telemarketing companies that would attempt to sell business services to the targeted individuals, and allegedly “received as profit a share of the fraudulent revenue per the terms of their agreement with those participants”.

Jen and Stuart have both been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they allegedly victimised ten or more persons over the age of 55, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The pair could face a maximum of 50 years in prison if they are found guilty on both charges. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the latest installment in the hit Housewives franchise.