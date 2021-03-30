Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel confirms she’s ENGAGED

The reality star finalised her divorce from Jason Hoppy earlier this year

Bethenny Frankel has officially confirmed she’s engaged to real estate developer Paul Bernon.

The 50-year-old sparked engagement rumours last week, after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

Confirming the news to Extra, the reality star gushed: “I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful.”

When asked where she plans on tying the knot, the businesswoman said: “I’m not sure. I mean, I love New York, I’m not sure.”

The news comes after Bethenny finalised her contentious divorce from Jason Hoppy earlier this year, following a lengthy legal battle that spanned eight years.

The Skinnygirl founder filed for divorce in early 2013, but their divorce proceedings were delayed for several years as they fought over custody of their 10-year-old daughter Bryn.

According to Page Six, a judge signed off on their divorce on January 20.

Bethenny and Paul started dating back in 2018, following the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The 50-year-old announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City in August 2019, but fans have been holding out hope for her to return to the Bravo series.

Sadly, the mother-of-one has no plans to return, as she’s landed her own show on HBO Max.

Bethenny explained: “I don’t really believe in going backwards. I don’t want to go back on ‘Housewives.’ It’s not where I am right now. I respect that I came from there… [but] I’m moving forward.”

“I’m launching my own show on HBO MAX, ‘The Big Shot with Bethenny,’ and my podcast ‘B with Bethenny’ has a big announcement coming this week.”

“Leaving the show was something that I just, in my gut, I thought I should do. I was looking several steps forward.”