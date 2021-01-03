Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reveals plans to ‘buy a castle’ in Ireland

The reality star is close friends with Robbie and Claudine Keane

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has revealed she hopes to “buy a castle” in Ireland.

The reality star and her husband Paul Kemsley, otherwise known as PK, are close friends with former Irish footballer Robbie Keane, and his model wife Claudine.

Back in August 2019, Dorit and PK flew to Ireland to attend the wedding of Claudine’s brother Ronan Palmer and his wife Zoe Dromgoole at Adare Manor.

At the time, Claudine shared photos from the wedding on Instagram, and wrote: “I want to say a special thanks to our friends @paul_kemsley_pk and @doritkemsley who travelled 18 hours to be there to celebrate the big day, love you guys.”

Dorit’s trip to Ireland clearly made an impression, as the 44-year-old has since shared her “dream” of buying a castle here.

During a Q&A on Instagram last night, a fan asked Dorit to “come back to Ireland” and the mum-of-two replied: “My dream is to buy a castle in Ireland 🇮🇪.”

“I love Ireland so much! And our best friends are there now @claudinekeane1 @robbiekeane. Can’t wait to visit again soon!”

Claudine then reposted Dorit’s story on Instagram, and wrote: “Love this ❤️ Can’t wait 👑.”

Back in August, Claudine revealed whether she would ever consider joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Speaking to Goss.ie, the mum-of-two said: “It’s a funny one that, I’m not sure about reality TV.”

“It works for some people well and I think you have to have the right mindset for it. I’m not sure if I would, but I admire people for making a success out of it.”

“It’s very admirable and people do very well out of them, but you just really have to want to do it I think.”