Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ‘refusing to film new season’ until Bravo offers more money

Kathy Hilton is reportedly refusing to film the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until Bravo offers to pay her more money.

The 62-year-old, who is the older sister of OG cast member Kyle Richards, made her debut on the hit reality show during season 11 as a “friend of” the Housewives.

Her cooky antics and hilarious one liners quickly made her a fan favourite, but there’s fresh concerns Kathy may not return for season 12.

According to TMZ, the mother-of-four still hasn’t signed the contract she was presented, because she’s unhappy with the amount Bravo has offered to pay her.

Filming for the upcoming season kicked off several weeks ago, but Kathy has allegedly refused to participate so far.

Earlier this week, Kathy’s sister Kyle was caught by paps while out and about in LA, but the reality star remained tight-lipped about her absence from the show.

When asked why her sister wasn’t filming the new season, Kyle insisted she was simply busy preparing for her daughter Paris’ wedding this week.

The 52-year-old said: “Where do you think [she is]? She’s getting ready for Paris’ wedding!”

Goss.ie has contacted Kathy Hilton’s rep for a comment.