Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joins Celebrity Big Brother US

The cast of the third season of the US version of Celebrity Big Brother has been revealed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley have been confirmed for the upcoming season.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, and Travis Barker’s ex-wife and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler will also be on the show.

Completing the lineup are NSYNC alum Chris Kirkpatrick, singer Todrick Hall, actor Todd Bridges, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, UFC champ Miesha Tate and comedian Chris Kattan.

Julie Chen will return as host when the new season premieres on CBS on February 2.

Each week, houseguests will be voted out of the house, and the last one left will win $250,000.