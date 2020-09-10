Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star confirms she’s QUIT the show

The actress caused a lot of drama during the latest season of RHOBH

Denise Richards has quit the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

The 49-year-old’s rep confirmed her departure to Variety, two years after she joined the show in 2018.

The actress caused a lot of drama on the latest season of RHOBH, as the storyline centred on claims Denise allegedly hooked up with Brandi Glanville.

Denise, who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

During the season 10 finale, Denise and her longtime friend Lisa Rinna had a epic showdown – when Lisa questioned Denise about sending Brandi and Bravo a cease-and-desist letter.

Denise’s departure could make way for Kris Jenner, as fans are hoping she will join the series after Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end.

