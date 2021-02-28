Real Housewives crossover series ‘in the works’

We are so excited!

A Real Housewives crossover series is reportedly in the works at NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

The hit reality franchise follows the lives of several affluent women residing in different regions throughout the United States of America.

Earlier this week, The Jasmine Brand reported that women from multiple Housewives cities will be coming together for a limited series, with Us Weekly since confirming the news.

A source told the publication: “It’s just them filming a fun show and getting the ladies together from different franchises.”

“Due to COVID-19, some Housewives favourites couldn’t be a part of it but if all goes well, they could potentially be in the future.”

The Real Housewives franchise first launched in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta debuted in 2008, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered the following year.

In 2010, The Real Housewives of D.C. and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired, although the D.C instalment was cancelled after the first season.

The Real Housewives of Miami debuted in 2011, and The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas aired in 2016.

The latest instalment to the franchise, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was released in 2020.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for producer Andy Cohen for comment.