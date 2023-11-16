Read the Friends cast’s individual tributes to their late co-star Matthew Perry in full

Matthew Perry sadly passed away on October 28 at the age of 54.

The actor, who died of an apparent drowning in his hot tub, was found in his LA home by his assistant.

It has been reported that no illicit drugs were found on the scene, though police found numerous prescription drugs.

Matthew was reportedly on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office explained that although an autopsy had already been completed, the results are pending a toxicology report, which can take weeks to come through.

The late 54-year-old rocketed to fame alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the show – which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

The remaining fivesome released a joint statement on the death of their co-star on October 30.

The statement, shared with PEOPLE, read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew’s funeral was held at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in LA on November 3, where his co-stars were in attendance, as well as his close friends and family.

After the service, the late actor was laid to rest in the cemetery opposite the Warner Brothers Studios, where he filmed 10 seasons of the iconic US sitcom Friends.

Each of the five remaining Friends cast members have since individually paid tribute to their beloved co-star.

Take a look:

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc, who played Matthew’s on-screen best friend and roommate Joey Tribbiani, paid tribute to his late co-star on November 14.

He wrote: “Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.”

“The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

“And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” Matt joked.

Courteney Cox

On November 14, Courteney Cox, who played Matthew’s on-screen wife Monica Geller, wrote: “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.”

When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share.”

“For now here’s one of my favorites,” the actress wrote, sharing a clip from Friends.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London.”

“But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.”

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.”

“He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️.”

Jennifer Aniston

On November 15, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on Friends, wrote: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep.”

“And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it.”

“And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?'”

“Rest little brother,” Jennifer concluded. “You always made my day… ❤️🕊️.”

David Schwimmer

On November 15, David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller opposite Matthew on Friends, wrote: “Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.”

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery.”

“You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.”

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around -”

“’Could there BE any more clouds?,” David concluded, paying homage to Matthew’s Friends character Chandler.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow, who starred as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, paid tribute to her late pal Matthew on November 15.

The actress wrote: “Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.”

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.”

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking’.”

“Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant,” Lisa continued. “Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.”

“Thank you for trusting me.”

“Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you.”

“Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”