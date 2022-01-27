Ray J speaks out after Kim Kardashian denies the existence of second sex tape

Ray J has spoken out after his ex Kim Kardashian was forced to deny the existence of a second sex tape featuring the two them.

Earlier this week, the reality star’s estranged husband Kanye West alluded to the existence of a second sex tape featuring Kim and Ray J.

During a lengthy interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper said Kim broke down in tears when he delivered her unreleased footage of her and her former flame on a laptop.

The 44-year-old said: “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kanye’s comments lead fans to believe a second sex tape of Kim and Ray J existed.

In a new tweet posted on January 26, Ray J appeared to address the speculation by writing: “This needs to stop. I also have kids.”

His manager David Weintraub also released a statement to E! News, which said: “Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment, he only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavors and will not be discussing or addressing the past.”

Kim was launched into the spotlight back in 2007, after her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked online.

But in September 2021, Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 said he had “part two” of their infamous sex tape, and offered to give it to Kanye because Kim is “the mother of his children”.

After Kanye’s comments hit headlines this week, a spokesperson for Kim denied the unreleased footage contained any explicit content.

In a statement to Page Six, they said: “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage.”

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.”

“After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”