Ray Foley proves he’s a hit in the afternoons on Today FM in latest JNLR report

Ray Foley has proved he’s a hit in the afternoons on Today FM in the latest JNLR report.

The JNLR results for the period October ’21 – September ’22 have been released, and Today FM has retained its status as the No.1 commercial radio station in Ireland.

Just seven months in the afternoon hot seat on Today FM (Weekdays 2pm – 4.30pm) Ray Foley has had a boost of 6,000 listeners in the last three months bringing his audience to 149,000 – the highest ever for Today FM in this time slot.

Ray returned to Today FM with a brand new show in February, ten years after he left the station.

Commenting on his latest JNLR figures, the broadcaster said: “Of course I’m completely thrilled and bewildered and overjoyed!”

“It’s wonderful to know that more people are happy to indulge my waffly nonsense as I know to lower the radio bar every afternoon from 2pm. Tell your friends! And thank you!”

In the latest JNLR report, Ian Dempsey has also retained his place at the top of the breakfast table – as his 199,000 strong audience cements his number one position as the most listened to show on commercial radio.

While it was good news for Ray and Ian, other shows suffered a drop in listeners.

Dermot & Dave’s audience dropped by 5,000, Pamela Joyce lost 4,000 listeners, and The Last Word with Matt Cooper saw a decline of 10,000 in this book.

However, his drive time audience of 164,000 is still the most listened to show on commercial radio in that time slot.

Commenting on the figures, James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “This survey included post-pandemic radio listening habits complimented with our audiences’ summer holiday period.”

“Negative reach fluxes for radio were expected this survey, but to see Today FM achieve the brilliant length of listening measures it did is testament to the teams amazing ability to deliver in-class audio entertainment.”

“Then there is what Ray Foley and his team achieved – nothing short of outstanding. This is why we wanted Ray back with us, and why he is one of country’s best entertainment radio broadcasters.”

“Ian continuing to do the business at breakfast for Ireland is made to look effortless by him and the team, brilliant work. It’s no mean feat to retain the number 1 spot in the country for independent radio but it’s just in Today FM’s DNA.”