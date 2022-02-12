Ray Foley confirms he’s leaving The Six O’Clock Show ahead of new Today FM show

Ray Foley has announced he’s leaving The Six O’Clock Show.

The popular presenter has been part of the Virgin Media show since 2015, hosting it every Friday.

The 41-year-old recently landed a brand new radio show on Today FM, so he will be leaving The Six O’Clock Show to focus on his new gig.

Ray confirmed the news to guest presenters Una Healy and Greg O’Shea, and explained that Friday night was meant to be his last show but he couldn’t make it in because he tested positive for Covid-19.

He said: “I’m done actually. The reason is I’m starting a new radio show on Monday on Today FM. We looked at ways that I could still come out and do Friday because I’ve done The Six O’Clock Show every Friday or the last six and a half years.”

“I’m not going to make it out to Ballymount in time to start the show, we tried to make it work but unfortunately we can’t. I’ll still be around, I’m not leaving altogether. I’ll still be hanging around like a bad smell!”

Virgin Media has yet to announce Ray’s replacement.

Speaking about his new radio show, Ray said: “You just can’t imagine how excited I am to start afternoons on Today FM, I’m so buzzing to get started with a brand new show.”

His afternoon show will air weekdays from 2pm until 4:30pm.

