Ray D’Arcy claims he was ‘blindsided’ by RTÉ’s decision not to renew his contract

Ray D'Arcy
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Ray D’Arcy has claimed he was “blindsided” by RTÉ’s decision not to renew his contract.

The presenter’s exit from the station was confirmed last week, shortly after the news was relayed to staff at Montrose.

Speaking to The Irish Times, the former Radio 1 host denied claims made by the head of audio at RTÉ that he had been informed in advance that the broadcaster was terminating him.

Ray D’Arcy | VIPIRELAND.COM

He claimed he was “completely blindsided” by RTÉ’s decision not to extend his contract and that the national broadcaster had requested him to keep the news from his team and listeners.

In a previous interview with the Irish Independent, Patricia Monahan, RTÉ’s Director of Audio, had stated that Ray D’Arcy was given three months’ notice that his contract would not be renewed after it ended on December 31st.

However, Ray has now disputed this, claiming there was “no forewarning.”

Goss.ie has reached out to RTÉ for a comment. 

Ray D’Arcy and Graham Norton | RTE

In a statement, the presenter said he met Patricia Monahan on September 29th to discuss his contract.

“I was told it was not going to be renewed. I was completely blindsided. There had been no forewarning,” he stated.

When asked about Ray D’Arcy’s statement, RTÉ responded on Friday, saying: “Ray was aware for some time, in the context of both his upcoming contract negotiation but also in the context of changes coming to RTÉ Radio 1 – that nothing was guaranteed post the end of his current contract.”

It said: “When Ray was initially given the news, RTÉ gave Ray the opportunity to take some time off if required. It was Ray’s decision to come off air on Thursday, October 8th and for RTÉ to communicate to his team and listeners after he left RTÉ. RTÉ was happy to support his decision.”

Ray D’Arcy | RTE

Patricia Monahan also claimed that management had a number of conversations with the radio star about his future on the station.

She claimed: “He had asked that, whatever the decision, we communicated in good time. So we communicated it three months out from the end of his contract.”

Monahan said RTÉ was “open to talking about other possibilities with Ray but he didn’t want to pursue that conversation, and that’s fair enough.”

