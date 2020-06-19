Raven Symoné announces she’s tied the knot by sharing sweet snaps from her big day

The That's So Raven star married Miranda Maday in a surprise ceremony

Raven Symoné has announced that she’s married her fiancé Miranda Maday.

The couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony, and the That’s So Raven star shared photos from their big day on Instagram.

The actress wrote: “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home.”

She also thanked her friends and family for their help and understanding by writing, “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Fans of The View host were surprised by the announcement, as she had kept her relationship with Miranda under wraps until now.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Miranda is a social media manager for a company in LA, which curates secret menus for restaurants.

The former University of California student also shared the news on her own Instagram account, and wrote: “8PM ~ my wife for life ❣️”

The newlyweds also showed off matching tattoos on their ring fingers, which appears to be their initials “RM” combined.

Raven’s Cheetah Girls co-star Adrienne Bailon was one of many stars who rushed to congratulate the actress on her marriage.

Actor Mario Cantone also congratulated the pair, and commented: “I was there when it began! Congratulations ladies. Sending you All my love!”

Raven first publicly addressed her sexuality back in 2013, in the wake of same-sex marriage being legalized in the United States.

At the time, she tweeted, “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you,” later clarifying that she was not immediately planning on getting married at the time.

I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you — Raven-Symonè (@ravensymone) August 2, 2013

Raven rose to fame as a teenager on Disney Channel, playing Raven Baxter on That’s So Raven, and also starring in the hit film franchise The Cheetah Girls.

