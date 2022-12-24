Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper had been accused of shooting Megan in the feet, after she left an SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

The 30-year-old was found guilty on both of the charges he faced – one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Tory was also convicted of an additional felony – one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

During her testimony, Megan recalled: “I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me.”

She alleged Tory fired several shots at her while shouting “dance, bitch!” after an argument ensued about their respective careers.

After the verdict was announced, Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro told Page Six: “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARGO’S CRAZY LIFE (@torylanez)

Meanwhile, Tory’s lawyer George Mgdesyan told the outlet: “We are shocked by the verdict. There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal.”

According to TMZ, the rapper is facing 22 years in prison and there’s a “strong likelihood” he’ll be deported back to Canada.

Tory is set to be sentenced at a later date.

In July 2020, Megan told fans she was “grateful to be alive” after she was shot in the feet during an incident in the Hollywood Hills.

Weeks later, the 27-year-old claimed Tory was the one who pulled the trigger, after they got into an argument on the way home from a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

On the night of the shooting, Tory was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle, but he wasn’t charged for allegedly shooting Megan.

However in October 2020, Tory was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.