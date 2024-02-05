Rapper Killer Mike arrested at the 2024 Grammys after winning three awards

Rapper Killer Mike was arrested following an alleged physical altercation backstage at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 48-year-old, whose real name is Michael Render, won Best Rap Album on the night, as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

But shortly after his big wins, the Atlanta native was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs.

Killer Mike arrested at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/rX3cW4F0WA — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 5, 2024

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department: “On Sunday, February 4, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.

“The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanour Battery 243(A) PC and is in the process of being released.”

Video footage posted to social media appears to show Killer Mike being detained, as a voice is heard saying: “Are you serious? What the f***?”