Rafael Nadal confirms his wife is pregnant with their first child

Rafael Nadal has confirmed his wife Mery Perello is pregnant with their first child, after rumours swirled earlier this week.

The tennis star confirmed the news at a press conference in Mallorca on Friday, and said, “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father.”

“I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect that my life will change much with it,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Rumours were rife that Mery was pregnant earlier this week, as reported by Spanish magazine Hola!.

The 33-year-old was spotted with a baby bump under her swimsuit as she enjoyed time on a yacht with her husband on holiday.

Adding fuel to speculation, she was seen wearing loose-fitting clothing at the recent Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

The couple have been together for 17 years.

In January 2019, Rafael revealed he had popped the question to his long-term love after dating for 14 years.

The sweethearts tied-the-knot in a fortress in Mallorca in 2019.

The tennis ace is expected to make his Wimbledon return after three years later this month.