Rachel Stevens SLAMS ex’s claims she ‘had a fling’ with her Dancing On Ice partner

Rachel Stevens has slammed her ex Alex Bourne’s claims that she “had a fling” with her Dancing On Ice partner while they were still together.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the S Club 7 singer had struck up a romance with her pro ice-skating partner Brendyn Hatfield.

The rumoured romance comes just months after Rachel announced her split from Alex, after almost 13 years of marriage.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, Alex broke his silence on his ex’s new rumoured romance, and accused Rachel of “having a fling” with Brendyn.

He said: “Since this story came up, it’s brought all this up again. And I’ve thought about it more, I’ve thought about our relationship, and I think she did have a fling.”

“I would never have had her doing the bedroom bolero with a Dancing On Ice pro. I would never in a million years have thought she would do something like this. But because of the story that has come out, it just makes me question our relationship.”

Rachel’s rep has since hit back at Alex’s claims, telling The UK Mirror: “This is a completely false story, the below interview is absolute lies, and this did absolutely not happen.”

Rachel announced her shock split from Alex last July. The former couple, who were childhood sweethearts, share two children together – Amelie, 12, and Minnie, 9.

At the time, Rachel wrote on Instagram: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.”

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.

“I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.”

Meanwhile, Brendyn is separated from his wife Jessica, who is also a pro skater in the US.