Rachel Stevens has been voted off Dancing On Ice.

The S Club 7 star and her pro skating partner Brendyn Hatfield faced BMX racer Kye Whyte and his partner Tippy Packard in Sunday night’s skate-off, and the judges voted to save Kye and Tippy.

Rugby star Ben Foden and his professional skating partner Robin Johnstone were sent home from the competition on the first week of the show and last weekend, presenter Ria Hebden was booted from the series.

The show continues next Sunday from 6pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.