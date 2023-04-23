Rachel Stevens ‘dating her Dancing On Ice partner’ – after splitting from husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens is reportedly dating her Dancing on Ice partner Brendyn Hatfield, after splitting from her husband Alex Bourne.

The S Club 7 singer, 45, was partnered with the professional skater, 37, when she appeared on the show last year.

A source told The UK Sun: “Rachel had a really great friendship and partnership with Brendyn and it keeps developing. They’re really smitten and looking forward to the future.”

“She wasn’t expecting to find love again at this stage in her life but she’s feeling postive about what’s to come and hopeful about a new start.”

“She is taking each day as it comes and focusing on upcoming career projects,” the insider added.

Goss.ie has contacted Rachel’s rep for a comment.

The news comes after Rachel announced her split from her husband Alex last July, after almost 13 years of marriage.

The former couple, who were childhood sweethearts, share two children together – Amelie, 12, and Minnie, 9.

At the time, Rachel wrote on Instagram: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.”

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.

“I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.”

Meanwhile, Brendyn is separated from his wife Jessica, who is also a pro skater in the US.

Rachel is currently preparing for S Club 7’s reunion tour later this year.

Earlier this month, the singer and her bandmates Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, and Hannah Spearritt were devastated by the sudden death of Paul Cattermole.

The news came just weeks after they announced their comeback, and the band have since decided to go ahead with the concerts in tribute to Paul.