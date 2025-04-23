Rachel Gorry teases the gender of her twins in new pregnancy update

Rachel Gorry has teased the gender of her twins in a new pregnancy update and shared that this pregnancy is hugely “different” from her others.

The influencer announced back in February that she’s having twin babies with her boyfriend Adrien Kiernan.

Now taking to her Instagram story, she sat down and began by saying: “I wasn’t feeling great at all. I didn’t wanna come on and just be like a moan, but I’m gonna come on now and moan.”

Laughing at her remark, she continued: “I’m just feeling uncomfortable […] My pelvis, oh my god, is grinding, and the pain and the pressure when I’m walking, and I’m just uncomfortable today.”

“Was vomiting and everything yesterday – too much information, I know. But like, where’s this glow? And people say you’re glowing – it’s sweat! It’s just very different, and I’m just feeling exhausted, and it’s different to when I was pregnant on the girls because I was flying around the place.”

“Was like able to do everything up until like I had them like it wasn’t a bother on me. And this time, it’s taken it out of me. I don’t know whether it’s because I keep saying, ‘ah, maybe because its twins maybe its cause there’s two babies in there.’”

“I’m only half-way through my pregnancy and like I have this to go again – like what? I don’t know maybe it’s because my last baby was nearly nine years ago and like I’m nine years older. I don’t know…”

The 34-year-old lost her husband, Daniel, in 2020, and they have three kids together: Leah, Holly, and Hannah.

Rachel then went on to show the camera an Amazon package holding gender reveal balloons, and blue and pink confetti.

“I got an exciting delivery in the door. So, I know yous are all mad to know the sex of the babies and I know yous all think I already know and promise you I do not know!”

She explained that herself and Adrien are finding out the gender of the twins this weekend and just how excited her daughters are.

“The girls then, we’re going to come home and they want to pop balloons like Holly and Hannah. Since we found out that we’re having the babies that’s all they’re talking about is a gender reveal and they want to pop the balloons.”

“We’re all set for Saturday. So, we have our balloons and we’re gonna put blue in or pink in. We’ll know! So we’ll come home from the scan then the girls will pop the balloons and they’ll find out.”

“I can’t wait like I’m gonna be like in the room and be like ‘oh come on! Hurry up.’ What is it? What are they? And I can start picking up a few little bits cause when I’m looking I’m like ‘oh my god’ – I’m looking at the boys, I’m looking at the girls stuff. I just can’t wait to start picking up stuff.”

During a Q&A on Instagram shortly after announcing her pregnancy, she explained that she’s due in September, but expects to give birth slightly earlier in August.

A fan then asked how she found out she’s having not one but two babies.

The already mother-of-three explained that finding out was “actually quite a scary day”, as she had been experiencing severe implantation cramping.

“This had been going on for awhile this time. They were quite severe. I went to bed one night and I wasn’t feeling well at all and I woke up the next morning and the cramps – I was doubled over,” she said.

“The doctor was scanning me and the nurse was in the room… I couldn’t see anything straight away and the tears were just like streaming from my eyes. I was lying on the bed and I just thought ‘we’re after losing the baby.’”

As she broke down in tears, Rachel continued: “I don’t know why this is making me emotional, it’s so silly my emotions are all over the place, but I just know so many people go through this. It was devastating lying there thinking, ‘oh my god’.”

“She couldn’t see anything but then I could see the baby in the sac. She just said I’ll talk to you at the end and I just thought, ‘All right something’s wrong, because I’ve had three kids before and I’ve never been told we’ll talk at the end’. They’d normally say something like. ‘oh there’s the heartbeat.’”

Rachel explained that another doctor then came into the room to look at the screen and said to her and Adrien: “Oh my god, congratulations! You’re having twins!”

“You just go from a low to such a high… Twins… that’s such a shock but I think because I thought we were gonna be leaving the hospital without a baby – sorry, I’m so emotional, I think we thought we were leaving the hospital with no baby and now we ended up leaving with two.”

She finished off the story by saying its just “such a blessing.”

Rachel also revealed the twins “aren’t identical”, and that loads of people had predicted that she was pregnant before she announced it.

“People were even writing stuff under posts and I was like ‘oh my god!’ When I had Leah, I think people always assume because I’m a slim build [that I might be] nice and neat or whatever, [but] I get so big when I’m pregnant…”

“I feel like the minute I found out I was pregnant, I was like oh my god I have a bump straight away. My face gets so puffy. I don’t know whether it fills with fluid or what it is.”

“But my face is my tell-tale sign that I’m pregnant and so many people were saying ‘your face is a lot puffier. You’re putting on weight or whatever.’ So yeah, a lot of people knew. There was no way I could hide it.”

“Then I started getting the messages: ‘Are you pregnant?’ I was like how do they know?! You can hide your belly but I can’t hide me face. My face is what it is. It’s gonna get much bigger than this!”

Rachel also told her followers that it was a “natural conception” and that she didn’t do IVF.