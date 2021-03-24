Rachel Gorry slams people hiding behind ‘fake pages’ online after receiving awful message

Rachel Gorry has slammed people hiding behind “fake pages” on Instagram, after receiving yet another awful message on the platform.

The social media star, who has over 207k followers, was sent a horrible DM after she had been in tears on her Instagram Story speaking about her late husband.

Rachel’s husband of eight years, Daniel, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

Hours after the mum-of-three got emotional on Instagram, she shared a screenshot of the nasty DM, which said: “FFS please can you keep your tears for your private time and share a little more positive vibes when you’re talking. #boring.”

Rachel captioned the post: “These fake pages!!! When will people grow up.”

The Instagram star then shared some examples of the messages she receives from anonymous accounts, including the words “go kill yourself” and “your husband would be ashamed of you”.

Rachel added: “If you don’t like my content simply unfollow. I can’t be that boring because you can’t stop watching!! Have a lovely day ❤️.”

The news comes after the mother-of-three was forced to take a break from social media last October, after receiving a message which said: “I’m delighted that your husband is dead and you should go kill yourself.”

At the time, Rachel said: “That hit hard. That was horrible to read. I wasn’t having the best day when I read it, which obviously then made it worse. So it made me not want to come on.”

“It’s just not a nice feeling to know that someone can hate you that much to say that to you, but is still watching you.”

“When I got that message, I panicked and I deleted it without blocking the account, so I couldn’t find the actual account to block. So I knew there was another message coming for me.”

“I had been off Instagram for a couple of days, and then they messaged me again. I nearly felt sick going into that message, but it said: ‘Yeah that’s right, stay the f**k off Instagram.’

“I thought, ‘Why am I letting this person dictate what I do and whether I come on or not?’… The problem lies with them and not me.”

“I feel bad for my followers who love when I come on for the chats, but now I’m not wanting to expose myself and not wanting to talk about my grief or Daniel again because people can be so nasty.”

“I’m only human and it hurts,” she added.