Rachel Gorry shares update on her twin babies after she’s discharged from hospital without them

Rachel Gorry has shared an update on her twin babies, after being discharged from the hospital without them.

The influencer welcomed a son and daughter, named Ryan and Evie, with her partner, Adrien Kiernan, last Friday.

Ryan was born weighing 4 pounds, while Evie weighed 4 pounds 12 ounces.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rachel shared photos and videos of her celebrating her late husband Daniel’s birthday with her daughters.

The social media star’s husband tragically died in April 2020, 18 months after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

The pair shared three daughters together – Leah, Holly and Hannah.

Rachel’s posts lead her followers to believe she was finally home with her twin babies, but she later clarified her newborns were still in hospital.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “No lads unfortunately the babies are not home 💔 I was discharged but the babies will have to stay in hospital for another while but they are getting stronger everyday.

“I’ve dreamt about taking that picture of Eddie [her nickname for her partner] holding both car seats leaving the hospital as a family but instead we left holding hands tears streaming from my face.

“It’s so hard to leave the hospital without your babies but they are in the right place with the most amazing nurses taking care of them.

“I cried the whole way home but we can go in anytime day or night to be with them I think my hormones are just on overdrive,” she added.

Rachel announced the arrival of their twin babies on Instagram last Friday.

She wrote: “Our two tiny miracles decided to make their entrance into the world this morning and are doing so well 🥰 We’re completely and utterly in love with them ❤️.”

Rachel included black and white photos of their babies tiny feet, as well as a selfie of her and Adrien in hospital.

The couple announced they were having twins back in February.

Alongside a sweet video of two baby grows reading “Coming Soon” and “Wait for me, I’m coming too!!” Rachel wrote: “Our hearts are so full ❤️ and soon our hands will be too 🫶.”

“Adrien & I are beyond grateful to be expecting not only one baby, but two 👶👶 we still can’t believe we’re expecting twins…….TWINS 😂 what a pinch me moment! 🥰.”

“I can’t even begin to tell you how happy and excited our little family is for our new additions to arrive👩‍🍼 We’re feeling so unbelievably lucky and blessed 😇 Leah, Holly & Hannah are going to be the best big sisters. We’re all soaking up every moment of pure happiness 🥹❤️.”

“We are grateful beyond words for this beautiful blessing. Let the twin adventures begin! ✨.”

Back in April, the couple then shared that they would be having a girl and a boy, in a sweet video on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: “Myself, Eddie and Leah were the only ones who knew the genders, we couldn’t wait for the balloon pop 🎉 the excitement was killing us 🤣😂.”

The influencer and her partner Adrien stood with her daughters Leah, Holly, and Hannah to pop balloons to find out the gender of her twins.

After popping the first balloon, it revealed pink confetti and the second one popped with blue.

The family couldn’t control their excitement and the clip then revealed that other members of the family were also waiting patiently behind the camera.

“Can you tell my family all wanted a boy after 8 girls 🤣🤣. We can’t wait to meet you 💖💙,” Rachel also wrote.