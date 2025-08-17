Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Rachel Gorry shares sweet names of newborn twins days after giving birth

Rachel Gorry and Adrien Kiernan | Instagram
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Rachel Gorry has shared the sweet names of her newborn twins days after giving birth.

The influencer welcomed a baby boy and a girl with her partner, Adrien Kiernan, on Friday.

Announcing the sweet names, Rachel shared snaps of the newborns, sleeping with blankets with their names etched into them – Evie and Ryan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Gorry (@rachelgorryx)

Sharing the news of their birth on Instagram on Friday, she wrote: “Our two tiny miracles decided to make their entrance into the world this morning and are doing so well 🥰.”

“We’re completely and utterly in love with them ❤️,” she added.

Rachel included black and white photos of their babies tiny feet, as well as a selfie of her and Adrien in hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Gorry (@rachelgorryx)

The influencer announced she was having twins back in February with Adrien.

Alongside a sweet video of two baby grows reading “Coming Soon” and “Wait for me, I’m coming too!!” Rachel wrote: “Our hearts are so full ❤️ and soon our hands will be too 🫶.”

“Adrien & I are beyond grateful to be expecting not only one baby, but two 👶👶 we still can’t believe we’re expecting twins…….TWINS 😂 what a pinch me moment! 🥰.”

“I can’t even begin to tell you how happy and excited our little family is for our new additions to arrive👩‍🍼 We’re feeling so unbelievably lucky and blessed 😇 Leah, Holly & Hannah are going to be the best big sisters. We’re all soaking up every moment of pure happiness 🥹❤️.”

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL