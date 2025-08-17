Rachel Gorry shares sweet names of newborn twins days after giving birth

Rachel Gorry has shared the sweet names of her newborn twins days after giving birth.

The influencer welcomed a baby boy and a girl with her partner, Adrien Kiernan, on Friday.

Announcing the sweet names, Rachel shared snaps of the newborns, sleeping with blankets with their names etched into them – Evie and Ryan.

Sharing the news of their birth on Instagram on Friday, she wrote: “Our two tiny miracles decided to make their entrance into the world this morning and are doing so well 🥰.”

“We’re completely and utterly in love with them ❤️,” she added.

Rachel included black and white photos of their babies tiny feet, as well as a selfie of her and Adrien in hospital. The influencer announced she was having twins back in February with Adrien. Alongside a sweet video of two baby grows reading "Coming Soon" and "Wait for me, I'm coming too!!" Rachel wrote: "Our hearts are so full ❤️ and soon our hands will be too 🫶." "Adrien & I are beyond grateful to be expecting not only one baby, but two 👶👶 we still can't believe we're expecting twins…….TWINS 😂 what a pinch me moment! 🥰." "I can't even begin to tell you how happy and excited our little family is for our new additions to arrive👩‍🍼 We're feeling so unbelievably lucky and blessed 😇 Leah, Holly & Hannah are going to be the best big sisters. We're all soaking up every moment of pure happiness 🥹❤️."