Rachel Gorry shares heartbreaking update on her missing engagement ring after visiting a psychic

Rachel Gorry has shared a heartbreaking update on her missing engagement ring, after visiting a psychic medium.

Earlier this month, the popular influencer broke down in tears on her Instagram Story after losing the engagement ring her late husband Daniel gave her.

Rachel hasn’t been able to find the precious ring since her dog Teddy got a hold of it while she was having a bath.

The social media star booked in for a reading with a medium in the hopes they would help locate the missing ring.

Speaking on her Instagram Story after the reading, the mother-of-three began: “It was incredible. The things that she knew and the things she told me… I just couldn’t get over it.”

“It was an incredible reading and I feel so much better. A lot of the stuff that she told me, which I know is really annoying, I can’t go into detail about because it’s very personal.”

While Rachel got great clarity from the reading, she didn’t get the answer she was looking for regarding the missing ring.

“About the engagement ring though… unfortunately it’s gone and I’m not going to get the engagement ring back,” she said.

“I’m kind of laughing because she was like ‘Daniel’s here talking about the engagement ring, and he’s telling you to stop whinging about the engagement ring, it’s a ring, like stop whinging about it’. Which would be totally Daniel!”

“And look I won’t lie I’m still devastated that the ring is gone, but I am very sentimental and I would like keep a movie ticket and be like ‘this is the first time we went to the cinema’.

“I’d be really sentimental like that, and Daniel would be just like ‘that’s nothing!’ So the bit of slagging… I don’t know it just makes me feel better about the whole thing.”

Rachel continued: “It was incredible and I got great comfort out of it, spoke obviously about the three girls and my life and things that have happened, and my future. ”

“Yeah I’m happy with the reading… and it’s given me the pep in my step I needed and Daniel is happy where he is and he’s proud of me.

“Now I know she could say that to everybody, but it is lovely to hear and it does give me great comfort and I’m going to cling on to that.”

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot on June 18, 2012. The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.

The influencer’s husband was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

During a Q&A last year, the mother-of-three admitted she doesn’t think she’ll ever date again after the death of her husband Daniel.

When a follower asked, “Do you think in time you’ll date again?” Rachel shared a photo of her and Daniel on their wedding day, and replied: “No I don’t.”

Rachel explained that although her in-laws would support her if she started dating again, she can’t imagine herself in another relationship.

She said: “I can’t tell you how lonely it is [being a widow] and the thoughts of spending the rest of my life alone is sad but I can’t ever see myself in another relationship and opening myself up to someone else.”

Rachel was also asked: “Do you ever get waves of anger at your situation? Why me, why is he still not here etc.”

The Offaly native replied: “Of course!! But then you have to think why not me? Why not my husband? What’s so special about us? Nobody deserves to suffer and go through the things that people with illnesses go through and unfortunately it hit our family and left us broken and we will never be the same again.”

“It has changed us forever and a part of me will always be angry at the life that was stolen from us.”