Rachel Gorry reveals terrifying ordeal after rushing her daughter to hospital: ‘The scariest night of our lives’

Rachel Gorry has revealed her daughter Holly suffered a seizure for the first time on Wednesday night.

In a post shared on Instagram today, the popular influencer detailed the terrifying moment she found her daughter convulsing and foaming from her mouth in her bedroom.

The social media star, who is heavily pregnant with twins, posted a photo of Holly in hospital and wrote: “We experienced the scariest night of our lives on Wednesday.”

Rachel explained that they had run into Holly’s room after hearing “choking noises”.

“When I turned on her light Holly was lying on her back arms in the air, her hands like claws and she was violently convulsing, foaming from her mouth with her eyes wide open pupils fully black, she was grey in colour and her lips and around her mouth was blue,” she wrote.

“Holly has never experienced a seizure before and it was like nothing I have ever seen.

Holly was rushed to hospital and she’s doing well. All her tests are coming back clear and we’re waiting to be referred to a neurologist.

“Holly doesn’t remember a thing thank god but poor Leah and Hannah are absolutely traumatised as they ran into the room hearing everything that was going on and seeing Holly in that condition which was very scary,” Rachel continued, referring to her other two daughters.”

“They thought Holly was going to die and to be honest so did I, she wasn’t breathing having the seizure and we thought we were losing her.”

Rachel then shared a selfie with Holly in hospital, and told her followers how her partner Adrian (who she calls Eddie) acted fast in the situation and kept them all calm.

She wrote: “She’s doing great, she’s sleeping a lot because the seizure was just exhausting on her body, but she’s doing great.

“I honestly don’t know what I would have done if Eddie wasn’t there, he sprung into action turning Holly on her side and calling the emergency services who were absolutely incredible, He was keeping me calm allowing Holly to have her seizure in a safe space as we kept talking to her letting her know we were by her side and she wasn’t alone.”

Rachel continued: “Holly is loving all the attention, presents and flowers from family and friends and doesn’t know what the big deal is and why her sisters are being extra nice and waiting on her hand and foot.”

In another post, she added: “I’m extremely emotional and haven’t stopped crying as the whole experience was absolutely terrifying.

“Watching your child in that state and your completely helpless, all you can do is talk to her reassuring her everything will be ok and we are right there with her, which she actually does remember but she thought she was dreaming she told us she could hear myself and Eddie talking to her

“We were given these injection things for her if it happens again, we have to administer if the seizure lasts more than 5 minutes as she stops breathing and this will take her out of it. So her brain doesn’t go any longer without oxygen but we’re praying it will never happen again and it could just be a one time thing.”

Rachel is mum to three daughters, whom she had with her late husband Daniel, who died from cancer in 2020.

The influencer is now expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with her partner Adrian Kiernan.

She is due to give birth any day now.