Rachel Gorry ‘heartbroken’ after losing precious engagement ring from her late husband

Rachel Gorry has revealed she’s “heartbroken” after losing the engagement ring her late husband Daniel gave her.

The popular influencer hasn’t been able to find the precious ring since her dog Teddy got a hold of it while she was having a bath.

The mother-of-three tearfully shared how it happened after a follower asked if she had gotten her rings back during a Q&A on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her and Teddy, Rachel replied: “I have my wedding ring back but my engagement ring is gone and to say I’m devastated is an understatement I’ve cried endless tears 😭.”

“It wasn’t Teddy’s fault it was 100% mine but I’m heart broken.”

Rachel’s post prompted her followers to ask what happened, as many had no idea she had lost her ring.

The social media star then posted a tearful video explaining: “I very stupidly took my wedding and engagement rings off when I was having a bath and Teddy got hold of them.”

“I got my wedding ring back, which I have in a box upstairs and I’ll never wear it again for fear I’ll lose it, but my engagement ring is gone.”

“I don’t think Teddy ate the engagement ring, but I’ve been searching the house high and low and I can’t find it,” she continued.

“It just kills me because I swear if I got it back I’d never wear it again but I just want to have it. But it’s gone I can’t find it, I’m still hoping I might come across it, but it’s gone. I didn’t come on and talk about it because I obviously can’t like my heart’s broke.”

In another video, an emotional Rachel added: “I’m just devastated that it’s gone, I’m wearing that ring 13 years, and I just feel naked without it.”

She captioned the post: “I can’t even talk about it lads I’m praying I come across it. I’ve been praying to St. Anthony ever since.”

The influencer also revealed she’s booked in for a reading with a medium in two weeks, who may help her locate the missing ring.

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot on June 18, 2012.

The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.

The influencer’s husband was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

During a Q&A last year, the mother-of-three admitted she doesn’t think she’ll ever date again after the death of her husband Daniel.

When a follower asked, “Do you think in time you’ll date again?” Rachel shared a photo of her and Daniel on their wedding day, and replied: “No I don’t.”

Rachel explained that although her in-laws would support her if she started dating again, she can’t imagine herself in another relationship.

She said: “I can’t tell you how lonely it is [being a widow] and the thoughts of spending the rest of my life alone is sad but I can’t ever see myself in another relationship and opening myself up to someone else.”

Rachel was also asked: “Do you ever get waves of anger at your situation? Why me, why is he still not here etc.”

The Offaly native replied: “Of course!! But then you have to think why not me? Why not my husband? What’s so special about us?”

“Nobody deserves to suffer and go through the things that people with illnesses go through and unfortunately it hit our family and left us broken and we will never be the same again.”

“It has changed us forever and a part of me will always be angry at the life that was stolen from us.”