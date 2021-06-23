Rachel Gorry breaks down in tears as she discusses moving on from her late husband Daniel

"I don't think I will ever be ready for another relationship..."

Rachel Gorry breaks down in tears as she discusses moving on from...

Rachel Gorry broke down in tears on social media, as she discussed the possibility of moving on from her late husband Daniel.

Her husband of eight years was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

During a Q&A on Instagram this week, Rachel was asked: “Do you think you will ever be ready for another relationship?”

Getting emotional, the mother-of-three replied: “Brutally honest, like really honest, I don’t think I will ever be ready for another relationship…”

“And it’s not because I want to be alone or anything, because I don’t, and the thought of having to spend the rest of my life alone is a horrible feeling.”

“But it’s not the fact of having somebody there, it’s the fact of not having Daniel there, and that’s what it is more so for me.”

“So I don’t think I will ever be ready for another relationship because I just want Daniel, and I obviously can’t have that.”

Rachel also explained she recently got a message from a follower asking if she had a new boyfriend, after she was seen at Tayto Park with her daughter’s godfather.

The 29-year-old said: “It was a really lovely message, but it just made me feel sick, because to me I feel like that’s like cheating on Daniel.”

“The thought of that just makes me feel sick.”

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts, and tied the knot in June 2012.

The couple went on to welcome three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.