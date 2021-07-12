Rachel Finni breaks her silence after Love Island dumping

Rachel Finni has broken her silence after her Love Island dumping.

The 29-year-old entered the villa late as a bombshell, and coupled up with Brad McClelland.

Brad grew close to new girl Lucinda Strafford in recent days, while Rachel set her sights on new boy Teddy Soares.

But in Monday night’s recoupling, Teddy chose to couple up with Faye Winter, leaving Rachel single and meaning she was booted from the show.

Describing her experience on the show following her exit, Rachel said: “Rollercoaster from beginning to end. You get highs and lows, the thrills, the sad moments.”

“The entire experience, both good and bad, is absolutely wonderful. It was up and down, round and round, but the second it ends you want to do it all over again. Rollercoaster is the best word to describe it.”

When asked was she surprised to have been dumped, Rachel admitted: “Not at all. I wasn’t in a friendship couple that was strong enough for me so it was my time.”

The luxury travel specialist said she regretted picking Brad over Chuggs Wallis, explaining: “Knowing what I know now. You have to graft to stay in there. I was stupid enough to fall for Brad’s graft, because it wasn’t genuine. The day after we coupled, he told me to get to know other people.”

“He wasn’t interested. The second I picked him, he went off to his friends and said ‘I was gutted I wasn’t going to see you.’ Chuggs would have actually made the effort to get to know me. I went for Brad because he was more physically attractive.”

“My top three were Aaron, Toby and Hugo,” she added.

“I wasn’t really attracted to Hugo in the end but he’s such a gentleman. It would never have worked out with Toby, he was like my little brother. With Aaron I don’t think I’m his type. But I loved talking to him.”

Revealing which couple she was backing to win the show, Rachel said: “Jake and Liberty. They’ve been together from day one, their chemistry is undeniable.”

Love Island continues on Tuesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.