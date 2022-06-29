R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In September 2021, the R&B singer was found guilty on multiple counts of racketeering, with the charges relating to bribery and forced labour.

R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, had pleaded not guilty to racketeering and eight counts of violating a federal law making it illegal to transport people across state lines for prostitution.

However, he was found guilty on all nine counts following a six-week trial in Brooklyn, New York.

His conviction carried a minimum sentence of 10 years, but he has since been sentenced to ______ .

Federal prosecutors had asked for a sentence “in excess of 25 years”, but the singer’s own lawyers had asked that he receive under 10.

R. Kelly, who is from Chicago, had been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since the verdict.

The R&B singer also faces federal charges in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction, and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.