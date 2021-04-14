Queer Eye star Tan France expecting first child with husband Rob via surrogate

Tan France has announced he is expecting his first child with his husband Rob via surrogate.

The Queer Eye star shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a snap of himself holding an ultrasound photo over his stomach.

The 37-year-old wrote: “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

“With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer,” the fashion designer revealed.

“Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Tan’s Queer Eye co-star Jonathan Van Ness commented: “😍😍😍😍😍 / 😭😭😭😭 so happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever 💗💗💗💗💗”

Karamo Brown also shared his excitement, writing: “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Antoni Porowski commented: “now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!” while Bobby Berk penned: “Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic 😂❤️”.

Tan and Rob tied the knot in 2007.