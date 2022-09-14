Queen Elizabeth’s funeral guest list: Who’s invited and who’s not

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

The historic event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend upon London to pay their respects to the late monarch.

According to The Times, invitations were sent out over the weekend, but who can we expect to see at the Queen’s funeral?

Of course, members of the British Royal family will be out in force on the day.

The Queen’s four children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will all be present at the funeral, alongside their respective spouses Camilla, the Queen Consort; Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Sir Tim Laurence.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is also expected to attend.

The late monarch’s grandchildren will also be in attendance, including Prince William, Price Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William and Harry will be joined by their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins are expected to attend too, including the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

Members of Royal families from across Europe have also been invited to attend the service on Monday.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway and Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco have all confirmed their attendance.

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will also be there, alongside King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

It’s understood Royal family members from Sweden, Denmark, and Greece have been invited too.

A host of world leaders are expected to attend the late Queen’s funeral on September 19.

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will attend along with First Lady Jill Biden.

There has been much speculation surrounding whether President Biden would invite his predecessor, Donald Trump, to form part of the US delegation.

However, his attendance is unlikely due to limits on delegation sizes.

Despite this, it’s understood former US President Barack Obama is on a standby list in case numbers are freed up by current dignitaries who are unable to attend.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will represent Ireland at the funeral, alongside other world leaders including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

From the Commonwealth, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Jamaican Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen have said they will attend.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also been invited, alongside Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

From the UK, the recently appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss will attend, as well as Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer, the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.

It’s understood all the Queen’s surviving former PMs have been invited too – including Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and Sir John Major.

According to the BBC, Russian president Vladimir Putin has not been invited to the funeral, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

No representative from Belarus or Myanmar will attend either.

The President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, is understood to be a close ally of Putin’s.

The UK has also scaled back its diplomatic presence in Myanmar since a military coup took place in the country last February.