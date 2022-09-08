Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision as doctors are ‘concerned’ for her health

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision as doctors are concerned for her health, according to Buckingham Palace.

The 96-year-old postponed her Privy Council meeting on Wednesday night after being advised by doctors to rest.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” they added.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss reacted to the news by tweeting: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Meanwhile Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the energy debate to update MPs about the Queen’s health.

He said: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

“If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”