Queen Elizabeth to pay tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Day speech

Queen Elizabeth is set to pay tribute to Prince Philip in her Christmas Day speech.

Buckingham Palace has released a photo of the British monarch taken during the recording of her annual festive address, which was filmed last week, showing her sitting at a desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

There is a photo of her and her beloved husband Philip, who died earlier this year, taken in 2007 at Broadlands on the desk.

In the snap, the Queen is also wearing a touching tribute to her husband of 73 years — the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she wore for a photocall on her honeymoon in 1947.

Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at the age of 99.

The sad news was shared in a statement by Buckingham Palace, which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

