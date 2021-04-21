Queen Elizabeth thanks people for their ‘support and kindness’ after Prince Philip’s death

The royal, who turned 95 today, said she was "deeply touched" by the messages she's received

Queen Elizabeth has thanked people for their “support and kindness” after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at the age of 99, and his funeral took place on Saturday.

The Queen, who turned 95 today, revealed she has been “deeply touched” by the messages she has received during this “period of great sadness”.

She said in a statement: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.”

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness show to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

