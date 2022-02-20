Ad
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

Credit: John Rainford/WENN.com
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.”

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Credit: Ward/WENN.com

It comes just weeks after the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Her son Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 on February 10, and his wife Camilla tested positive for the virus a few days later.

To make sure you get trusted and reliable information on COVID-19 (coronavirus) and on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the HSE.

