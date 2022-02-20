Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.”

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

It comes just weeks after the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Her son Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 on February 10, and his wife Camilla tested positive for the virus a few days later.

