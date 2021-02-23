Queen Elizabeth set to make TV appearance ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

The monarch will address the nation just hours before the tell-all interview airs

Queen Elizabeth will make a TV appearance ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

The 94-year-old is set to address the nation on March 7, just hours before her grandson and his wife’s highly anticipated tell-all interview.

The British monarch will take part in a BBC One television special entitled A Celebration for Commonwealth Day, with Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton also set to feature in the special.

Dr David Hoyle, The Dean of Westminster, said in a statement: “The Commonwealth Service is one of the Abbey’s most important annual services, but as it is not possible to gather here, we have seized the chance to take the celebration well beyond these walls.”

“We are so pleased that this rich and vibrant BBC programme with the Royal Family and the Abbey at its heart will celebrate our global connections at a time when we are all so physically isolated.”

The Queen’s husband Prince Philip remains in hospital since last Tuesday after “feeling unwell”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 90-minute primetime special with Oprah Winfrey will air on Sunday, March 7, on CBS.

In a statement, CBS said: “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”