Queen Elizabeth sends sweet letter to Michael D. Higgins ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

The British monarch recalled her last visit to Ireland in 2011

Queen Elizabeth has sent a sweet letter to Michael D. Higgins ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

The monarch said she “fondly remembered” her last trip to Ireland back in 2011, and concluded the letter with an Irish phrase.

The 94-year-old wrote: “On the occasion of your National Day, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Ireland.”

Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh go léir Ahead of #StPatricksDay tomorrow, The Queen has sent her best wishes to the people of Ireland ➡️ https://t.co/FQv88xVz5q 📷Her Majesty is pictured with @PresidentIRL and during her historic visit to Ireland in 2011. pic.twitter.com/4OKpaAp74v — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 16, 2021

“This year marks ten years since my visit to Ireland, which I remember fondly, and it marks a significant centenary across these islands.”

“We share ties of family, friendship and affection the foundation of our partnership that remains as important today as ten years ago.”

“Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh go léir,” she signed off.

President Higgins has issued his response to the warm greetings he received from Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of #StPatricksDay. Read more: https://t.co/fAmgvPSt1O pic.twitter.com/GQg9arAeYs — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 16, 2021

Responding to the letter, President Michael D. Higgins wrote: “Ar son muintir na hÉireann, on behalf of the people of Ireland, I would like to extend my warmest appreciation for your good wishes on our national day.”

“Your special memory of your visit to Ireland ten years ago this year, is one that is shared and invoked regularly by all of us in Ireland, being as it was in its generosity of spirit such a moment of healing.”

“It has done so much to deepen our shared sense of the breadth and vibrancy of the connections between our two countries at every level. It will continue to inspire the achievement of those possibilities in the future that we might share.”

“We know St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in the hearts of generations of Irish people who have made their home in Britain, and their British friends and family – as well as by the many British people who have happily made their home here.”

“Guím Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona agus síochánta ort agus ar do mhuintir,” he added.