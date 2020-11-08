Queen Elizabeth seen wearing face mask in public for first time – as England enters second lockdown

Many praised the 94-year-old for leading by example

Queen Elizabeth seen wearing face mask in public for first time –...

Queen Elizabeth II has been seen wearing a face mask in public for the first time, as England enters into its’ second nationwide lockdown.

On Thursday, the country began a four-week lockdown in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, with the tighter restrictions due to stay in place until December 2.

The restrictions, which are similar to that of Level 5 in Ireland, include the shut down of non-essential retail, restaurants and pubs, with people being asked to stay at home unless necessary.

Following the beginning of the new lockdown, the Queen stepped out wearing a black and white face covering as she honoured an unknown solider for Remembrance Sunday.

The news comes amid reports that Prince William contracted the virus back in April, while Prince Charles tested positive back in March.

Taking to Twitter following the photo of the Queen wearing a mask, many praised the 94-year-old for leading by example.

One user tweeted: “IF THE QUEEN CAN WEAR A MASK SO YOU CAN”, with another writing: “The Queen. A 94 year old woman, wore a mask today. If she can wear a mask then so can you.”

👑 IF THE QUEEN CAN WEAR A MASK SO YOU CAN 👑 pic.twitter.com/16n7KgAeLK — 𝚉 𝚄 𝚉 𝙰 ⭐️🇵🇱 (@ch4parr1ta) November 8, 2020

If The Queen can wear a mask so can you! (unless you can't due to medical or sensory reasons) — Alex Brooks (@adb_twt) November 8, 2020

The Queen. A 94 year old woman, wore a mask today. If she can wear a mask then so can you pic.twitter.com/jvIxr6mlgX — Mollie. With an IE🍂🤍𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒🤍🍂 (@swiftarmy1989) November 8, 2020

#RemembranceDay loved seeing the queen wearing a face mask. If a 94 year old can wear one, so can you. — katherine 🦒 (@katieamarsh) November 8, 2020

Powerful in many ways, not least seeing the Queen wearing a mask #RemembranceSunday #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/DLdNmuunXB — Jonathon 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@coffeemadman) November 8, 2020

You have to admire the True Grit of the Queen. She put on a mask so she could go to lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Remembrance. She has not let the pandemic stop her showing respect, My admiration Ma'am❤️ @UHD_NHS @theRCN @RCNStudents @RCNNQN @RCNSouthWest pic.twitter.com/AWwB2Dfl00 — Geoffrey Walker OBE MA RGN (@gwalkerpoole1) November 8, 2020