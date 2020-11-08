Home Top Story Queen Elizabeth seen wearing face mask in public for first time –...

Queen Elizabeth seen wearing face mask in public for first time – as England enters second lockdown

Many praised the 94-year-old for leading by example

Sophie Clarke
Queen Elizabeth II has been seen wearing a face mask in public for the first time, as England enters into its’ second nationwide lockdown.

On Thursday, the country began a four-week lockdown in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, with the tighter restrictions due to stay in place until December 2.

The restrictions, which are similar to that of Level 5 in Ireland, include the shut down of non-essential retail, restaurants and pubs, with people being asked to stay at home unless necessary.

Following the beginning of the new lockdown, the Queen stepped out wearing a black and white face covering as she honoured an unknown solider for Remembrance Sunday.

 

The Queen honours the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey. 100 years ago, on 11th November 1920, an unidentified British serviceman, who died on the battlefields during the First World War, was brought from Northern France and buried @westminsterabbeylondon. The Unknown Warrior’s final resting place became an important symbol of mourning for bereaved families, representing all those who lost their lives in the First World War but whose place of death was not known, or whose bodies remained unidentified. It remains a solemn tribute to all service personnel who have lost their lives in combat. During the small private ceremony, a bouquet of flowers featuring orchids and myrtle – based on Her Majesty’s own wedding bouquet from 1947 – was placed on the grave of the Unknown Warrior in an act of remembrance. Take a look at our story to find out why… #WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget

The news comes amid reports that Prince William contracted the virus back in April, while Prince Charles tested positive back in March.

Taking to Twitter following the photo of the Queen wearing a mask, many praised the 94-year-old for leading by example.

One user tweeted: “IF THE QUEEN CAN WEAR A MASK SO YOU CAN”, with another writing: “The Queen. A 94 year old woman, wore a mask today. If she can wear a mask then so can you.”

