Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Platinum Jubilee celebration after experiencing ‘discomfort’ during parade

Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of Platinum Jubilee celebration after experiencing “discomfort” during today’s parade.

It had been hoped the 96-year-old would be attending the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on the second day of the Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

However, her rep has since said in a statement: “The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort.”

”Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s [service] Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”