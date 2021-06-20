Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to her late husband Prince Philip on Father’s Day

The 95-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of the Duke of Edinburgh to mark the occasion

Queen Elizabeth has paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip on Father’s Day.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who she was married to for 73 years, passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her father King George IV, her husband and her son Prince Charles, the Queen wrote: “To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day.”

To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day. To mark #FathersDay we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951. pic.twitter.com/CiU249gPuj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 20, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton also remembered Prince Philip in their Father’s Day post.

The couple shared a series of photos to mark the occasion, including a previously unseen snap of William and his three children, and a photo of Prince Philip with his grandchildren.

