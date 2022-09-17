Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stand vigil around her coffin

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood vigil around her coffin on Saturday evening.

The 96-year-old passed away peacefully on September 8 at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

All eight of the late monarch’s grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, were present at Westminster Hall to pay their respects.

William and Harry stood at the head and foot of their grandmother’s coffin wearing their military uniforms.

The Prince of Wales wore the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, the Garter Sash, the Garter Star, the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee Medals and RAF pilot wings.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex wore the Blues and Royals No 1 Uniform, KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Army Pilot Wings.

On Friday night, their parents, Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, held a silent vigil of their own at Westminster Hall.

King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were joined by members of the public and other royals.

The four siblings donned military uniform and stood with their heads bowed as a mark of respect for approximately ten minutes.