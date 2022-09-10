Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral date confirmed

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 in Westminster Abbey.

The Queen, who was the longest serving British monarch in history, sadly passed away aged 96 on Thursday.

A statement from The Royal Family released on Saturday read: “The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.”

“Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.”

It has been announced that a period of royal mourning will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son King Charles III has ascended to the throne following her passing.

In his address, King Charles III said: “To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom, and the wider family of nations of which it is a part; My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.”

“My mother’s reign was unequal in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalties of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the councils of their elected parliaments.”

“In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown of State to my government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant which supports my official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.”

“In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God.”

