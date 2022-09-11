Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Balmoral and begins journey to London

Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey has begun.

The British monarch died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

On Sunday morning, her coffin left Balmoral in a hearse and began a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty the Queen has started her journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Rest in peace your Majesty Long live the King pic.twitter.com/GIyFYAjjpt — Balmoral Castle & Estate (@Balmoral_Castle) September 11, 2022

Thousands of mourners are expected to line the route to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Upon arriving in Edinburgh, her body will next lie at rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

There will be a ceremonial procession from Holyrood along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service attended by members of the royal family.

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence are accompanying Queen Elizabeth II on her final journey through the beautiful Scottish landscape. It is easy to see why Her late Majesty loved Balmoral so much. pic.twitter.com/B9YUDuZkOT — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 11, 2022

The coffin is then expected to be flown to London, and will stay at Buckingham Palace for a few hours before its transported to Westminster Hall for the beginning of five days lying in state.

The lying in state is an opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

After lying in state for five days, the Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19th.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle for the final time. Her late Majesty’s coffin leaves her Scottish estate on a six hour journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/MPWe0wNzl6 — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 11, 2022

Following the funeral service, the Queen’s coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch, before heading to Windsor by hearse.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place.

Her body will then be buried in a prepared tomb at King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

Following the death of The Queen, her eldest son Charles ascended to the throne, making him King Charles III. His wife Camilla will now be known as Queen Consort.

In his address, King Charles III said: “To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom, and the wider family of nations of which it is a part; My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.”

“My mother’s reign was unequal in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalties of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the councils of their elected parliaments.”

“In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown of State to my government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant which supports my official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.”

“In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God.”