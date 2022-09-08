Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96: What is Operation London Bridge?

Queen Elizabeth II sadly died aged 96 on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace announced the news which devastated the nation, writing: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Operation London Bridge was put into place in the event of The Queen’s death.

The plan was updated three times annually through a meeting of government department officials, the police and broadcasters.

Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary Sir Edward Young KCVO is the first official to convey the news of her passing.

The first act is to contact the prime minister Liz Truss, where civil servants convey the code phrase “London Bridge is down” to her using secure phone lines.

The cabinet secretary and the Privy Council Office will also be informed by the private secretary, before he conveys the news to ministers and senior civil servants.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Global Response Centre, which is based at a secret location in London, communicate the news to the governments of the 14 other countries which make up the Commonwealth realms, and to the governments of the other countries of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Government websites and social media accounts, as well as the royal family’s website will turn black, and the publication of non-urgent content must cease.

The media are informed by an announcement to PA Media and the BBC through the Radio Alert Transmission System (RATS).

It will also be conveyed to commercial radio on the Independent Radio News through a network of blue “obit lights” which will alert presenters to play “inoffensive music” while they prepare the breaking news.

BBC Two suspend their scheduled programming and switch to BBC One’s broadcast of the announcement.

BBC News airs a pre-recorded sequence of portraits, during which the presenters will prepare for the formal announcement by putting on dark clothing.

A footman pins a dark-edged notice to the gates of Buckingham Palace, while the palace website displays the same notice.

Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the House of Commons, and then the new monarch, Prince Charles, hosts a meeting with the prime minister and then deliver a speech to the nation at 6pm the evening after Elizabeth’s death.

Local government buildings fly their flags at half-mast and books of condolence open.

Gun salutes take place at saluting stations and a service of remembrance, to be attended by the prime minister and senior ministers will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is be taken to the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Five days after her death, the coffin is to be moved to Westminster Hall and, after a service, lie in state for three days.

Ten days after the Queen’s death, a state funeral led by the Archbishop of Canterbury is to be held at Westminster Abbey.

Her body will then be buried in a prepared tomb at King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

The funeral will be declared a day of national mourning and a two minutes silence will be held at midday.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The sub-operation which was put into place for the instance that the monarch would die in Scotland is known as Operation Unicorn.

The Queen’s coffin will first lie in repose at Holyrood Palace, followed by a service of reception at St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Afterwards, the coffin will be transported to Waverley Station and taken by the Royal Train to London if possible, otherwise it will be taken by plane to London.